Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28 to $0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -4.5 to -2.0% yr/yr or $1.333 billion to $1.368 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.350 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.