Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28 to $0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -4.5 to -2.0% yr/yr or $1.333 billion to $1.368 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.350 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,660,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,667 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.