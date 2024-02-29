BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 1,107.1% in February

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 1,107.1% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.24. BDO Unibank has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.

