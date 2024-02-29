Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Beacon Lighting Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Beacon Lighting Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.60.

Get Beacon Lighting Group alerts:

About Beacon Lighting Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Beacon Lighting Group Limited retails lighting products in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, markets, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products. It provides pendant, track, bathroom, outdoor, garden, solar, security and sensor, deck, LED lighting products; and ceiling, down, spot & bar, strip & cabinet, and interior wall lights, as well as lamps.

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Lighting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Lighting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.