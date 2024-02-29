Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.50% from the stock’s previous close.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

