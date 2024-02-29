Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.35) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.54) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1481.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $43.61 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

