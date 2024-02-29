BeiGene, Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($2.43) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BeiGene in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.43) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.23). The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($7.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.95) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.90.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $178.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.12. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $132.95 and a 12-month high of $272.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

