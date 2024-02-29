Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Price Performance
Shares of BELFA opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $751.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
