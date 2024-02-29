Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Price Performance

Shares of BELFA opened at $58.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $751.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.45. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.