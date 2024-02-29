Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at about $543,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 16.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.