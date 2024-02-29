Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $58.79 on Thursday. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84.
Bel Fuse Company Profile
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
