Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1533665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.04 and a current ratio of 9.66.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

