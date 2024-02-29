Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $86.11 and last traded at $84.38, with a volume of 1817605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. Best Buy’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 549.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

