Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BYND. Consumer Edge lowered Beyond Meat from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $6.33.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYND

Beyond Meat Stock Up 30.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $634.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.31.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($1.58). The business had revenue of $73.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,907,000 after purchasing an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $6,875,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.