Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend by an average of 80.0% per year over the last three years.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.44. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BGFV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 42,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 170,545 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Recommended Stories

