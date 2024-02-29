BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,600 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the January 31st total of 161,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BioCardia Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $0.52 on Thursday. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Altman purchased 108,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $49,729.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 555,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,505.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioCardia news, CEO Peter Altman bought 108,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $49,729.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,505.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost sold 129,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $55,814.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,896,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,290.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BioCardia during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CM Management LLC grew its position in BioCardia by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCardia by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Stories

