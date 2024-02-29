Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,100 shares, a growth of 414.1% from the January 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BDRX opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.44. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $182.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

