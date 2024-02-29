BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Up 602.5% in February

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,600 shares, an increase of 602.5% from the January 31st total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

