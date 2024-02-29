BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Position Lessened by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,786,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 286,417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $24,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 246.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $676,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.49. 29,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,673.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at $976,286.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $259,179. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

