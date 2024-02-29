Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 29th, 2024

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of BNGO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 311,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNGO

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 382.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $77,000.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

See Also

Earnings History for Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.