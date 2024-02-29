Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

Shares of BNGO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 311,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 382.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $77,000.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

