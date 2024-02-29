Bitfarms (BITF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Bitfarms to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Bitfarms Trading Down 6.0 %

BITF traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 14,207,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,695,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BITF shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

