Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.02 and last traded at C$4.07. Approximately 1,993,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 5,185,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.29.
Bitfarms Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms
In other news, Senior Officer Guillaume Reeves sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total transaction of C$99,675.00. In related news, Director Brian Howlett sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$116,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Guillaume Reeves sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$99,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 552,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,414 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bitfarms Company Profile
Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.
