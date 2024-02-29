BITICA COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $740.62 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 432,263.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $740.62 million and approximately $22.06 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00014931 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00016022 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,841.00 or 0.99823756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001147 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00180369 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008081 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,066,546,192 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997238 USD and is down -20.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

