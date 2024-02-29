BitShares Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $876,522.25 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001185 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000808 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.