Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $28,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after buying an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 660,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 87,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $126.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.64. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

