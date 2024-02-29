Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.44.

NYSE SQ opened at $78.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 439.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

