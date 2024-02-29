Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.64% of Blue Ocean Acquisition worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOCN. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,176,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 400,639 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 24.2% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 676,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 131,908 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,435,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the second quarter worth $6,022,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 504,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 236,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOCN remained flat at $10.94 during trading hours on Thursday. 7,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,975. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ocean Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.