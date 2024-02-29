BMO Capital Markets Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.50.

CRR.UN opened at C$13.82 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.68 and a 12 month high of C$16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 691.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

