BMO Capital Markets Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $195.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.17.

NYSE RSG opened at $185.95 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

