BMO Capital Markets Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $42.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 12.8 %

NASDAQ URBN opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 561.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.