BMO Capital Markets Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.28.

OKTA stock opened at $87.30 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

