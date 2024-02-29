Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$74.50 to C$81.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEI.UN. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

Shares of TSE:BEI.UN opened at C$76.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$52.94 and a 12-month high of C$78.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

