Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,495.63 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,383.18 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,576.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3,259.62. The firm has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

