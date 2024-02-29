Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00 to $11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $311.89 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $395.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAM shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,075.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 64.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 220.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

