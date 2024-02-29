Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27), Briefing.com reports. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Beer updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00 to $11.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-11.000 EPS.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $310.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.44. Boston Beer has a one year low of $296.27 and a one year high of $395.52.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.58.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,423,000 after buying an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.