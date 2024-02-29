Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.58.

NYSE SAM opened at $311.89 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.44.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 3.61%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

