Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $355.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $343.58.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $311.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.44.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total transaction of $35,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306 shares of company stock worth $107,146. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Boston Beer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boston Beer by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

