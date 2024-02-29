Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Citigroup

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $370.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $337.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.58.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Boston Beer stock opened at $311.89 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $350.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.44.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $107,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

