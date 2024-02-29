Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter.
Bouygues Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Bouygues
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.