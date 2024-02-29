Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion for the quarter.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $37.25 on Thursday. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Bouygues alerts:

About Bouygues

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.