Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2831 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Brambles Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Brambles has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

