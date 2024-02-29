BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the January 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BranchOut Food Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BranchOut Food has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Institutional Trading of BranchOut Food

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BranchOut Food stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ:BOF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of BranchOut Food as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BranchOut Food Company Profile

BranchOut Food Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit- and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces.

