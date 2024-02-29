Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 175.6% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BREZ opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.23. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

