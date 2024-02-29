Brighthouse Financial (BHF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF):

2/23/2024 – Brighthouse Financial was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Brighthouse Financial had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2024 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Brighthouse Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

