Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.30-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.08-5.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Brink’s from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Brink's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BCO

Brink’s Trading Down 1.0 %

Brink’s Announces Dividend

BCO stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.82. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Brink’s by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brink’s by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.