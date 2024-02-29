British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in February

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 264,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTAFF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.81. 901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.83. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $38.44.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.