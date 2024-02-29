Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $33.50

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPRE. TheStreet downgraded Green Plains from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

GPRE opened at $21.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. Green Plains has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $36.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $98,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $125,070.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,049,508.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,778.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $305,683. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 10.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,922,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 513,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

