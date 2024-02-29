Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) PT at $105.00

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of MSM opened at $100.75 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $77.99 and a 1-year high of $105.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,683,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

