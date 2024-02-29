Brokers Issue Forecasts for Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$5.40 to C$5.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

GUD opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$579.20 million, a P/E ratio of -92.50, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.48. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$5.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.01.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00. Insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

