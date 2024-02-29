Brokers Issue Forecasts for LuxUrban Hotels Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LuxUrban Hotels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for LuxUrban Hotels’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on LuxUrban Hotels from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of LUXH stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Ferdinand bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 225,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,762. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

