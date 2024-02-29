Brokers Issue Forecasts for Playtika Holding Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Playtika in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Playtika’s FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PLTK. HSBC lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

PLTK opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $12.90.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

