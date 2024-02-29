Brokers Offer Predictions for FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for FS KKR Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for FS KKR Capital’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

FSK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.81%.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

