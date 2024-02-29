Brokers Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $13.27 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LOW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

LOW stock opened at $238.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.12. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $241.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,090,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

