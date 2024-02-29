Brokers Offer Predictions for YETI Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for YETI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.
YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on YETI
YETI Stock Up 3.7 %
YETI stock opened at $41.52 on Thursday. YETI has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in YETI in the third quarter valued at about $1,286,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 39.6% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,686,000.
About YETI
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than YETI
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.